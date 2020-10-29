Morgan Stanley: Lower air quality in some Chinese cities points to iPhone 12 production surge

On Wednesday, a group of Morgan Stanley analysts said that tracking of air quality reports in Chinese cities suggested an increase in industrial activity tied to iPhone 12 production.
Apple investors are looking for clues as to how the production of the finished devices is going in order to better project sales in the coming quarters.
For Morgan Stanley, air quality is one such clue.
“Using air quality data from a non-profit platform that collects and publishes air quality data in China, we track nitrogen dioxide levels (controlling for temperature, humidity, wind, etc.), which, according to the European Space Agency, is a first-level indicator of industrial activity, in four Chinese cities where Apple’s manufacturing partners have a large manufacturing presence,” the analysts wrote…
“As of October 26th, air quality data from Zhengzhou, also known as ‘iPhone City,’ shows that industrial production levels have spiked higher recently, about a month later than historical seasonality, which we believe coincides with the ramp in iPhone 12 mass production,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Katy Huberty wrote in a note this week.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, the annual iPhone production ramp is ongoing, albeit a bit delayed due to COVID-19 this year.
5 Comments
Trump should ban the import of all Apple products to the US to show how much he cares about the environment. How ever would AOC survive without her iPhone and Hunter without his MacBook?
Hypocrite Cook and his Green Dream initiative to go all renewable and in a few years obviously does not apply to China, same as his SJW politics. Certainly, to be expected from Liberals everywhere.
TxUser righteously riding to Cook’s defense in 3…2…1…
No, I admit that I am unpleasantly surprised that Apple isn’t imposing NO2 emissions limits on its suppliers along with CO2. The nitrogen oxides are a key element of photochemical smog, acid rain, and eutrophication.
I don’t see them rushing to fix these emmisions. Instead just fake like they care to save a buck and distract people from the fact that they’re removing a 30+ dollar required item from a 1000+ phone.
I’ll still buy one… but I’m not happy about it! Lol
China gets a blind eye per the enviro crowd. Just one of the reasons the Paris Accord and most things coming out of the IPCC are lulu. The requirement for carbon standards are rigid for the US and flexi for China/India…tho they’re emissions are greater.
Then again, it’s not about the environment anyways. It’s about a new World, new economy. Sounds fringe? Yep, it does to me…but those words/principles come from New Green Deal designers.
Summarily, it’s “all for one, one for all.” Marx wrote about it in more detail. Please refer to Karl for the complete view view.