How to tell which type of 5G you’re connected to on iPhone 12

The main selling point of the iPhone 12 is 5G wireless connectivity, but there are many types of 5G connectivity. Here’s how to determine to which type of 5G you’re connected, whether it’s sub-6GHz, mmWave — or something else.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

In the top right corner of your iPhone 12, you’ll find a small icon — if you’re currently connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll see the Wi-Fi symbol. However, in the event that you’re not connected to a router, you’ll see your carrier’s network badge instead.

If you see just the “5G” symbol, that means you’re connected to standard 5G, on the sub-6GHz spectrum… If you see a “5G UW” with a Verizon phone or “5G+” on an iPhone connecting to AT&T’s network, that means you’re connected to the carrier’s higher-frequency mmWave version of 5G.

If you see a “5G E” symbol, you are not connected to a 5G network. The 5G E label indicates AT&T’s “5G Evolution” network, which was misleadingly applied to its next-generation LTE network.