How to tell which type of 5G you’re connected to on iPhone 12

The main selling point of the iPhone 12 is 5G wireless connectivity, but there are many types of 5G connectivity. Here’s how to determine to which type of 5G you’re connected, whether it’s sub-6GHz, mmWave — or something else.
In the top right corner of your iPhone 12, you’ll find a small icon — if you’re currently connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll see the Wi-Fi symbol. However, in the event that you’re not connected to a router, you’ll see your carrier’s network badge instead.
If you see just the “5G” symbol, that means you’re connected to standard 5G, on the sub-6GHz spectrum… If you see a “5G UW” with a Verizon phone or “5G+” on an iPhone connecting to AT&T’s network, that means you’re connected to the carrier’s higher-frequency mmWave version of 5G.
If you see a “5G E” symbol, you are not connected to a 5G network. The 5G E label indicates AT&T’s “5G Evolution” network, which was misleadingly applied to its next-generation LTE network.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in February of AT&T’s misleading “5G E”:
The “E” stands for Evasive.
The “G E” stands for Gigantic Exaggeration.
“ATT” stands for Attempts To Trick.
“5G E.” Ugh. False advertising by any other name would smell as foul. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2019
2 Comments
Answer: Simple. Low-Band. Any questions?
Verizon has MM wave (AKA Ultra-Wide-Band) out there in about 20sq ft of a park in NY, or 15 sq ft somewhere in LA. It’s a joke.
ATT and T-Mobile have the most 5G out there and it’s a nice little bump in speed over LTE. Not huge, but can ad about 25% increases overall/on average (depending on conditions, where you are all that blah blah blah stuff of course).
Verizon is now Toyota. Selling on their name. But ATT and T-Mobile have made the right play, massively rolling out the most effective 5G low-band tech and it’s going to pay off for them in spades, while Verizon markets vaporware, as 99.99% of American’s can’t use their UWB (ultra-wide-band) now, or any time soon.
What’s even more BS is they want to charge more for “5G” service????!!!???