What analysts expect from Apple’s earnings report today

Adam Sarhan for Forbes:

The stock hit a split-adjusted record high of $137.98/share in 2020 and is currently trading near $111.20/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting: Apple Inc. is expected to report earnings of $0.69/share on $63.72 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, the so-called Whisper number is $0.80.

