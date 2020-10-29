MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q420 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm ET/2pm PT today, October 29, 2020.

The company posted record September quarter revenue of $64.7 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.73. International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

For the September quarter, the Refinitiv consensus expected Apple to post revenue of 63.72 billion and EPS of $0.70.

Live notes from Apple’s Q320 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• End of call

• Cook: 5G, installed base, product lineup – all of these things make me very bullish on iPhone going forward

• Cook: I won’t speak for our carrier partners. Generally, it’s in the vast majority of carriers and customers interest to move to 5G

• Carrier incentives with 5G launch?

• Cook: We have only early data on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro; two more models are yet to come

• Cook: The iPhone 12 is at $799; we see what the iPhone mix turns out to be

• Cook: iPhone 12 family starts at $699 in many places; a lot of people connect to a carrier plan with aggressive offers

• Q: iPhone pricing changes?

• Cook: Remote work won’t go away anytime soon

• Cook: COVID-19 remote work and schooling lessons will cause changes going forward, that won’t go back to pre-COVID levels that benefit Mac and iPad

• Cook: All products excluding iPhone expected to grow in the double-digits; we continue to be bullish on what Mac and iPad can do

• Q: Mac and iPad demand sustainable? Seasonality?

• Cook: Currently supply constrained on Mac, iPad and some Apple Watches

• Cook: We have not yet even taken preorders for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone Pro Max

• Cook: iPhone supply is constrained today; how long is hard to predict.

• Q: iPhone supply and demand?

• Cook: There are more things Apple can do in this space

• Cook: U.S. has been laggin in contactless payments, but COVID-19 may put the U.S. ona different trajectory

• Cook: Apple Card is doing well. Apple Pay is doing extremely well

• Q: Apple Pay, Apple Cash, Apple Card

• Luca: This time foreign exchange in not a factor, so that is different from the past

• Luca: We have a launched a lot of new products in the past several weeks, which come with costs

• Q: Gross margins?

• Cook: We adapt to the COVID-19 environment and the uncertainty it causes

• Cook: We prioritize safety first. We’ve instituted curbside retail services. We’ve increased phone support

• Q: Preparing for any new COVID-19 disruptions?

• Cook: Absent COVID-19, we suspect there would be even better sales

• Cook: We are seeing a lot of demand for new iPhones

• Cook: Prior to mid-September, we were seeing double-digit demand

• Luca: We are growing, launching new services, we feel confident about services and happy with the customer response to essentially all services around the world

• Q: Can gross margins stay at current levels?

• Cook: As I look at the initial iPhone 12 and 12 Pro data points, “we are off to a great start.”

• Cook: 5G is a once-in-a-decade opportunity.

• Cook: We are very bullish on iPhone; there is an iPhone for everyone this quarter

• Q: iPhone installed base at all-time high and elongated iPhone replacement cycle, outlook?

• Cook: I have no idea of how the DOJ suit will go, but it’s a long way from conclusion

• Cook: We have a lot of new services with a lot of potential

• Q: Do you see a risk in loss of revenue from Google search payment to be default in Apple products?

• Happy to to say foreign exchange in not a headwind

• The commodity market looks very good for Apple

• Luca: We do not provide outlook for gross margins for product categories

• iPhone 12 margins?

• Cook: We had customer asking for an easier way to buy all of their services, so we’re looking forward to launching Apple One bundles tomorrow

• Cook: We do view that people like to pay for their hardware on a monthly basis, so that’s why we’re doing that

• Cook: We don’t have anything to announce today on a hardware bundle

• Q: Why not add hardware into services bundle?

• Luca: “5G is a once-in-a-decade opportunity.”

• The launch timing of the iPhones are later than in the past; 4 weeks into the quarter for iPhone 12 and Pro, 7 weeks into quarter for iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini

• Luca: We won’t provide a range of guidance due to COVID-19

• Cook: We are working hard to provide the best 5G experience for customers; 5G testing so far tested on over 100 carriers in over 30 geos

• Q: 5G adoption, launch?

• Apple is entering 5G in China at a very good time

• In this quarter, Apple confident in China “very bullish”

• China was very strong last quarter

• Until mid-September, iPhone sales were strong

• Cook: Last quarter Apple saw non-iPhone biz up strong double digit

• Q: What are you seeing from China, Huawei situation?

• The dividend is payable on November 12, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2020

• Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the Company’s common stock

• Apple expects all other products and services to grow double digits

• Apple expects iPhone revenue to grow in the quarter (duh)

• iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are off to a great start

• Give the continued near-term uncertainty, Apple will not provide guidance

• In FY20, Apple gre EPS to a new all-time record

• $3.5 billion paid in dividends, $18 billion in share repurchases during the quarter

• $192 billion in cash, $112 billion total debt

• iPads are saving tons of paper around the world

• iPhone revenue: $26.444 billion

• Services revenue: $14.549 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $7.876 billion

• Mac revenue: $9.032 billion

• iPad revenue: $6.797 billion

• Mac and iPad install bases both reached all-time highs

• Amazing customer response to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

• Mac was BY FAR an all-time record, grew strong double digits in all geos

• Over 75% of Apple Watch buyers are new to the product

• Apple on track to hit 600 million paid subscribers by end of calendar 2020

• 585 million paid subscriptions, up 135 million YOY

• Paid subscriptions grew more then 35 million

• Installed base continuesu to grow an is at an all-time high in all product categories

• 451 research: iPhone customer satisfaction: 98%

• COVID-19 impacted store operations, but demand grew double digits for the iPhone lineup thru mid-Sept.

• 29.8% product gross margin

• Services set an all-time record of $14.08 billion

• iPhone sales thru mid-Sept. gre double digits

• Our products outside of iPhone grew a combined 30%

• September quarter record for Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue ($7.876 billion)

• This year we did not launch or ship any new iPhones during this quarter

• Our outstanding September quarter performance concludes a remarkable fiscal year, where we established new all-time records for revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow, in spite of an extremely volatile and challenging macro environment.

• Luca takes over call

• Cook: You never wish for a year like this one, but I couldn’t be prouder of the Apple team

• Cook: We will not look back on 2020 with fondness due to COVID-19, but a shared sense of purpose goes a long way

• Cook: This year has a few more surprises in store

• Apple TV+ continues to impress; “Ted Lasso” is inspiring

• Record quarter for Apple Services

• Apple One bundle to launch tomorrow

• A14 Bionic is Apple’s most powerful chip ever

• Apple iPad continues to set th epace for the category

• New Apple Watch Series 6 offer more features than ever

• Cook: Very optimistic about what the next few weeks will bring

• Cook extols first 5G iPhones, iPhone Pro cameras

• Apple started 9 of the company’s 10 largest school districts supporting a total of over 1 million students and teachers

• Apple launched new educational partnerships in FY 2020

• Apple committed to the environment

• Apple has donated millions of face masks, face shields, and more

• Apple innovated in retail and much more due to challenges from COVID-19

• Macintosh set all-time annual record sales in FY2020

• Apple set an all-time record of $274.5 billion revenue in FY2020, growing 6% YOY

• Apple set a quarterly record in India, with the launch of Apple Online Store in India

• Apple launched new iPhones a few weeks later than normal

• Despite many challenges, Apple posted record September quarterly revenue of $64.7 billion

• In Q420, Apple set all-time records for Mac ($7.93 billion) and Services ($14.08 billion)

• Cook: Atmosphere of uncertainty due to COVID-19; Apple stayed relentlessly focused

• Conference call starts (4 minutes late)

