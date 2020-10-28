Apple’s 2020 iPad Air vs. iPad Pro

Apple just announced the new fourth-generation iPad Air in September, but the new tablets have now started shipping out to customers as of last Friday. MacRumors picked one up and thought we’d do a hands-on comparison with the iPad Pro, which was last updated in March.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

When it comes to design, the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and the 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ look quite similar with flat edges like the iPhone 12, a camera bump at the back, and an edge-to-edge display with no Home button. Note that in the video, we’re comparing the ‌iPad Air‌ to a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ because we don’t have an 11-inch model on hand, but aside from size, it too is identical to the ‌iPad Air‌. The ‌iPad Air‌ is just a bit smaller than the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, and the bezels around the display are a bit thicker. It’s not a huge difference, but with both tablets side by side, it’s noticeable. Other than that, display quality is similar, with one notable exception: the ‌iPad Pro‌ supports 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates for smoother scrolling and a better overall experience.

MacDailyNews Take: If you can wait for Apple’s third generation iPad Pro to get the A14, wait for the Pro. If you’re buying today, the choice between the iPad Air and the iPad Pro is more difficult, so use Apple’s iPad comparison tool to make the best choice for you.