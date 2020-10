On Friday, October 23, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 5G went on sale, ushering in a new era for iPhone. Also making its debut was the all-new iPad Air, featuring the advanced A14 Bionic chip. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air are now available in stores and arriving in customers’ homes around the world.

MacDailyNews Note: Over the next 24 hours, Apple will update here with photos from Apple Store locations and customers.