Scarlett Johansson to star in ‘Bride’ for Apple TV+

Scarlett Johansson will produce and and is set to star in Bride for Apple TV+, a “genre-bending” film from Apple and A24.

Amanda N’Duka for Deadline:

Sebastián Lelio, who has helmed female-fronted films like the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience, and Gloria, has been tapped to direct the feature, which he’s writing with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

The plot follows a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.

The pic marks the latest in the Apple-A24 first-look partnership that includes the Sofia Coppola-Bill Murray reteam On the Rocks, which hit Apple TV on Friday…