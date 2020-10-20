Apple likely to win legal battle with Fortnite-maker Epic Games

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games isn’t looking too good for the Fortnite-maker, which might be regretting its seemingly contrived end run around Apple’s App Store rules.

Rich Duprey for The Motley Fool:

The judge hearing the case recently said Fortnite can be kept off the App Store until a trial commences next summer, and even then the chance of getting reinstated looks bleak…

U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Apple had the right to keep Fortnite off the platform and told the game maker its “predicament appears of its own making.”

She also upbraided Epic. When the game maker tried to minimize Apple’s argument that the fee system helped create an ecosystem safe from security risks and malware by saying Epic was a longtime participant on the platform and posed no security threat, CNN reports, the judge was adamant.

She reportedly indicated Epic knew it was violating its agreement with Apple when it created the payment workaround. “You did something, you lied about it by omission, by not being forthcoming,” she said. “That’s the security issue. That’s the security issue!”

The harsh commentary does not bode well for Epic when the case finally goes to trial, where Gonzalez Rogers will be presiding, and in the meantime, Epic will continue to bleed… one estimate suggests Epic is losing almost $27 million a month due to the ban. All for a position that seemingly has little chance of prevailing.