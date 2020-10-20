Apple releases iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1

Apple today released iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 which includes support for HomePod mini and new Siri and Intercom features. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.
iOS 14.1 includes:
• HomePod mini
– Setup and automatically transfer your Apple ID, Apple Music, Siri and Wi-Fi settings to HomePod mini
• Siri
– Siri suggestions appear in Maps when you ask HomePod for information about a location
– Web search requests to HomePod can be sent from HomePod to your iPhone
– Siri can now stop alarms, timers, and media across HomePod speakers
– Voice recognition support for Podcasts for multiple users in the home
• Intercom
– Ask HomePod to make announcements to other HomePod speakers throughout your home
– Intercom to all HomePod speakers
– Intercom to a HomePod in a specific room or zone
• Other improvements and fixes
– Add music to your alarms and wake up to your personal song, playlist, or radio station from Apple Music
– Fixes an issue where stereo pairs can sometimes play out of sync
– Improves reliability when using Siri to control multiple speakers
– Optimizes Siri performance
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: Snappy!