Millions of Chinese consumers flock to preorder Apple iPhone 12 models

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, over 2.3 million Chinese consumers signing up for the Apple’s new iPhone 12 series on major e-commerce sites.

Iris Deng for The South China Post:

Reaction on Chinese social media to Apple’s new iPhone 12 has been lukewarm to say the least but that has not stopped over 2.3 million Chinese consumers signing up for the US smartphone giant’s new handset series on major e-commerce sites.

MacDailyNews Take: Social media is not an accurate representation of the population at large. Not everyone is an insane narcissist or a blue-check marked “news” media talking head… sorry, same difference. Most normal people have jobs, families, hobbies, etc.

As of 10am on Friday, over 1.5 million people had made reservations to buy iPhone 12 handsets from the official Apple store on JD.com, a major e-commerce site in China. The standard iPhone 12 had over 737,000 user bookings, while the iPhone 12 Pro had 390,000, according to company information. A check on Suning.com, a Chinese online retailer, showed over 814,000 bookings for the iPhone 12 series as of 12.30pm, led by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. The hot demand is a little surprising given early reaction. “Just looked at the specifications of the iPhone 12 and immediately lost any purchasing desire,” one Weibo user wrote this week. Meanwhile many noted the absence of a charger in the new package. “I’m fine with not having earphones … but removing the charger is just too much … It’s like asking me to eat without chopsticks,” another user wrote.

MacDailyNews Take: And, just who are these users, exactly, and for how long have they working in Samsung’s P.R. department?

Quoting random tweets from social media — that one can collect to back up any point from “potted plants can talk” to “the Martians have landed” — is meaningless filler for obscenely lazy “news” generators.

The launch event video, which was available to Chinese users through the Cupertino, California-based company’s official website, attracted mixed reactions on China’s social media. Aside the lack of earphones and a charger, the relatively late adoption of 5G also failed to impress.

MacDailyNews Take: When your “news” source quotes random tweets in order to reinforce their narratives, find a real news source. (Good luck with that in this day and age.)

The only pertinent information in this article are the hard numbers of what amount to millions of potential Apple iPhone 12 series buyers in China.