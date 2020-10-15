Netflix removing 30-day free trial in the U.S.

Netflix is phasing out its 30-day free trial in the United States of America this month. Netflix has been removing the trial option in various regions over the last two years.

Adam Levy for The Motley Fool:

Tight-walleted fans of The Crown will have to pay for a Netflix subscription next month instead of signing up for a free trial.

Investors shouldn’t see any negative impact from removing the free-trial option in the U.S. In fact, Netflix should’ve done away with free trials years ago.

Practically everyone in the United States knows what Netflix is about, and whether it’s something they’re interested in paying for… People already know about Netflix’s popular franchises, and have known about them for years.

Meanwhile, Apple recently extended its 12-month Apple TV+ free trial for purchasers of new devices. Apple has had trouble finding an audience for its service, and only a couple of its series could be considered well-known. Apple needs to maintain its free trials in order to give viewers a chance to see if Apple+ is something they’re interested in.