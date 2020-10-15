Good Morning America shows first hands-on with iPhone 12, talks with Apple VP

Pre-launch, Apple has provided the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to ABC News technology reporter Becky Worley, who today went hands-on with the new devices on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Worley showed the iPhone 12 in the blue color and the iPhone 12 Pro in the pacific blue color, which are the colors that stood out the most in this year’s iPhone lineup. We had only seen renders of the new iPhones so far, but the Good Morning America video gives us a better idea of how the new colors look in person. The new MagSafe technology, which was one of yesterday’s keynote highlights, was also demonstrated by Worley this morning with the new Leather Wallet, which magnetically attaches to the backside of the iPhone 12. Besides showing the new devices, Good Morning America had a brief interview with Kaiann Drance, Apple VP of iPhone Marketing…

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, how we hate morning television in the U.S. It’s utter pablum.

We got as far as “When you said ‘magnet,’ she lit up!” Good luck making it past that point in the video. If you do, let us know if they generate another 2 or 3 kilotons worth of forced laughter and fake smiles.

Still, this sort of crap gets the iPhone 12 out in front of a certain segment of the population and, hey, catatonic drones steeped in insipid dreck need iPhones, too. You know, so they can keep up with the Kardashians.

Yes, yes, color us cynical if you must.

