Apple supplier TSMC Q3 profit surges 36%, well ahead of analysts’ forecasts

Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported a 36% surge in quarterly net profit, boosted by robust demand for products requiring high-end chips and as Apple readies a new family of 5G-capable iPhones packing the powerful Apple A14 Bionic SoC, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

Generations ahead of the competition, A14 Bionic is the first chip in the smartphone industry built on 5-nanometer process. Faster and more efficient than ever, A14 Bionic has the fastest CPU and GPU by up to 50 percent compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips, enabling console-quality gaming experiences, powerful computational photography, and more, while delivering great battery life. Pushing the limits of machine learning (ML), A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine — for an 80 percent increase in performance — that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, enabling improved performance on even the most intense ML models.

Reuters:

July-September net profit for the world’s largest contract chipmaker came in at T$137.3 billion ($4.8 billion), well ahead of the T$124.9 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. The chip sector has also been one of the rare industries benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic with more people investing in premium devices as they spend longer hours at home and as corporations seek to add more bandwidth for remote workers. TSMC’s revenue for the quarter climbed 29.2% to $12.1 billion, above the company’s prior estimated range of $11.2 billion to $11.5 billion.

MacDailyNews Take: The launch of 5G iPhones lifts many boats. And Apple silicon-powered Macs, using chips stamped by TSMC, are coming very soon, too!