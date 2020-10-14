iPhone 12 Pro and Max pack 6GB of RAM, iPhone 12 and mini have 4GB

Based on information found in Apple’s latest Xcode beta, Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro and flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max each pack 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini offer 4GB of RAM.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Apple doesn’t itself disclose how much memory its smartphones pack, but benchmark statistics and other data can shine some light on the subject. Benchmarks for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11, for example, reveal that they both were equipped with 4GB of RAM. Now, it appears Apple has shipped flagship smartphones with 6GB of memory for the first time. That’s according to plist files discovered within the new Xcode 12.1 beta that were first spotted by Twitter user Hiraku. Info from Xcode 12.1: iPhone 12 mini (iPhone 13,1) & iPhone 12 (iPhone 13,2) → 4GB RAM iPhone 12 Pro (iPhone 13,3) & iPhone 12 Pro Max (iPhone 13,4) → 6GB RAM — Hiraku (@hirakujira) October 13, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another reason, besides cameras, Night mode, Apple ProRAW, stainless steel, LiDAR, and storage capacities to go “Pro” with your next iPhone!