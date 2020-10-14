Even more than 5G, the cameras are what sells Apple’s iPhone 12

Yes, all of Apple’s new iPhone 12 family members have 5G capability, but that might not be the main selling point. For people with older iPhones, the cameras in the new iPhones are significantly better. Those cameras, over and above 5G (which is far from ubiquitous currently), might be the iPhone 12 family’s key selling point.

Ethan Wolff-Mann for Yahoo Finance:

This year, with the help of Verizon, which owns Yahoo Finance, the iPhone 12 will have 5G, the next standard in mobile wireless connectivity that the companies promise will be game-changing (literally, by demonstrating game play for a game called “League of Legends”).

But 5G is young and the technology represents future potential, not a solution to a problem. 4G LTE is fast enough for most consumers’ current needs, so the vague promise of 5G might not sell phones that well.

Fortunately for Apple, the new iPhones have a better camera and the new “pro” iPhones — 12 Pro and Pro Max — have a “pro camera system,” which is “reimagined” with longer focal lengths and features that “capture beautiful professional-quality images.”

To wit, Apple hired Emmanuel “El Chivo” Lubezki, the multi-Oscar winning cinematographer genius to underscore the point at its virtual presentation on Tuesday. Now you can shoot with something that’s good enough for El Chivo — your kids, your activities, and maybe you can get creative, now that you finally have a good camera.

This change in positioning toward a “pro” market might unlock a supercycle just as much as the nebulous 5G.