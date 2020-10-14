Carriers fight for plan upgraders by offering free Apple 5G iPhones

Apple’s new iPhones with 5G capability, the most anticipated smartphone in years, will be given away for free by AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., as the carriers gear up to fight hard for new subscribers during a potentially huge upgrade cycle.

Scott Moritz for Bloomberg:

The promotions announced Tuesday coincide with Apple’s introduction of its first 5G iPhone. Customers can begin placing orders online starting Friday, according to the companies. They’ll have to sign up for unlimited plans and trade in qualifying phones.

The 5G iPhone is Apple’s biggest product introduction of the year… The wireless industry has been awaiting this event for more than a year, and as the giveaways suggest, each carrier is eager to use the moment to win or at least solidify its customer base…

The free offer is available on the $799 iPhone 12, but not on the $699 mini, the $999 Pro or the $1,099 Max, according to the carriers.

T-Mobile US Inc. is also in the promotion game. The carrier, now second largest in the U.S. thanks to its Sprint Corp. merger, is offering two iPhone 12 Pros for $100 each to new customers with trade-ins. It’s also selling the new iPhone for half off with a trade-in.