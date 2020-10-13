Apple brings 5G to iPhone, the most powerful smartphones ever, but keeps the same price tags

Apple is bringing 5G capabilities to its entire lineup of new iPhones, the most powerful smartphones ever, but is keeping the starting prices the same as last year’s iPhones.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

All four of Apple’s new phones will work with sub-6G 5G, while U.S. phones will be compatible with millimeter-wave 5G… The phones also run on Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which the company said is the fastest chip in a smartphone.

Apple maintained the pricing strategy it installed last year, with its lowest-priced new iPhone starting at $699, and its two Pro models starting at $999 and $1,099 apiece. The lowest price belongs to the first edition of the “iPhone Mini,” which is similar in overall size to Apple’s iPhone SE but with a larger screen.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature three cameras meant to deliver better photography capabilities… The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 for 128 gigabytes of storage, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will begin at $1,099.

The company will stop including headphones and chargers in the box with new phones, a move that the company said would help reduce its environmental impact, though it also helps Apple reduce its own costs.