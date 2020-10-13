Apple brings 5G to iPhone, the most powerful smartphones ever, but keeps the same price tags

Apple is bringing 5G capabilities to its entire lineup of new iPhones, the most powerful smartphones ever, but is keeping the starting prices the same as last year’s iPhones.
All four of Apple’s new phones will work with sub-6G 5G, while U.S. phones will be compatible with millimeter-wave 5G… The phones also run on Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which the company said is the fastest chip in a smartphone.
Apple maintained the pricing strategy it installed last year, with its lowest-priced new iPhone starting at $699, and its two Pro models starting at $999 and $1,099 apiece. The lowest price belongs to the first edition of the “iPhone Mini,” which is similar in overall size to Apple’s iPhone SE but with a larger screen.
Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature three cameras meant to deliver better photography capabilities… The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 for 128 gigabytes of storage, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will begin at $1,099.
The company will stop including headphones and chargers in the box with new phones, a move that the company said would help reduce its environmental impact, though it also helps Apple reduce its own costs.
MacDailyNews Take: Is anyone really bothered by the lack of cheap corded EarPods and/or power adapter in the iPhone box?
Personally don’t care that there are no corded headphones, but that’s just me. The power adapter would bother me more if I didn’t have a bunch, but for a new user, as long as they can get one for free with their new iPhone then no problem.
If you have wireless chargers all over your house like me it really doesn’t matter.
Depends on the customer, MDN. Those that need to purchase EarPods and a charger are not going to be happy driving up the total purchase cost.
As a matter of fact, yes. An extra charger is always useful and I don’t have an in the ear Bluetooth or lighting headphones. My over the ear Bluetooth Bose headphones are just too big for on the go use.
For over $1000, I kinda expected both a charger and headphones. Maybe give the option of “opting out”.
Look, the amount of time that Apple spent on the MagSafe wireless charging part of the video you can see that they laid the groundwork for the next iPhone to be port less. Getting rid of the charger and ear buds is just a way for Apple to get people used to the idea. Had Apple gone port less and not given you ear buds or any charger, people would just totally killed them. “How dare Apple make all of my chargers totally worthless.”
I, personally liked having the fast chargers that Apple included with the Pro models.
Do I care about the lack of headphones and charger? Actually, yes, I do care because I agree with Apple that including them at this point would be a waste of resources and a waste of money for a majority of buyers. Those that need them can get them for $5 at 7-11. Why should millions of others pay to have them sit in a drawer or get sent straight to the dump?