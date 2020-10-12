Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple believes 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will outsell 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ mini

According to shipment estimates shared in an investor’s note today by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple believes the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will outsell the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and the more expensive 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
According to Kuo, Apple’s estimated shipment allocations for the new iPhone models are as follows:
• 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini – 20 to 25%
• 6.1-inch iPhone 12 – 40 to 45%
• 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro – 15 to 20%
• 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max – 15 to 20%
MacDailyNews Take: Based on the percentages expected above, if they’re accurate, Apple is going to be surprised at the demand for the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, but, yes, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be the “mainstream” iPhone, not the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini.
I am pumped for freeing space in my pocket with the iPhone Mini!