Apple starts shipping devices from retail stores to speed up deliveries

Joining a trend among retailers, Apple is beginning to employ their network of retail stores as distribution centers for shipping products to customers.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has typically shipped devices like iPhones, Macs, iPads, and accessories from warehouses located across a customer’s region or directly from China. Now items that are in stock can be shipped directly to consumers from a network of almost 300 retail stores spread across the U.S. and Canada, according to people familiar with the matter.
The products will be shipped through United Parcel Service Inc. in Canada and FedEx Corp. in the U.S. via ground shipping and may be delivered as early as the day after a customer’s order, Apple told its staff. The program will apply to customers who live within 100 miles from a store, the people said.
Customers won’t be able to choose to have their orders shipped from a store nor will they be aware when it happens. The decision on where to ship an item from is decided by Apple’s operations team, the people said.
The shift in delivery operations ensures that stores that remain shuttered or limited due to COVID-19 restrictions can still operate in a way that assists Apple in selling devices.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, that’ll mean we get our new iPhones as quickly as possible this year!
Step up Apple. I wish that SJW Apple would prioritize its carrier use to Ben Franklin’s US Postal Service. FedEx and UPS selfishly paid off congress to make the USPS less competitive to make themselves more competitive by saddling the latter with a huge future expenditure that it has to save up for. FedEx and UPS do not have this expenditure. And now Donald’s DeJoy is trying to make the USPS less popular by forcing it to make Capitalist mistakes in order to give Congress pretext to sell it to FedEx so that it can keep its profitable routes while selling off its money losing routes to an independent entity which I deplore. The same happened, in my opinion, to train companies who paid off congress to spin off their unprofitable passenger train routes to produce a slow passenger train service (MetroLink, Amtrak, etc) while China is producing high speed rail. I do not want to see this canibalization to happen to the very popular USPS.
Oh John, once again please stick to what you know—ART!
The early colonialists should have created a USBS (U.S. Bakery Service) rather than trying to run a postal system. Staying alive and having food was more important than having gov’t. get involved in mail transport. We could have had a competitive market for trustworthiness, prompt delivery and avoid the snail’s pace USPS system we have had to tolerate for centuries. And their job security combined with too much pay and an unfairly high pension rate compared with normal businesses pushed them into deficits for decades.
Just look at how long it took for the post offices to finally enable use of credit cards, and even today there’s no contactless capabilities. And the LINES! Any business that wanted to survive would have had to provide speedier customer service and better facilities. The same is true of the DMV. Competition produces excellence! Don’t you get it yet?
This is what Nordstrom does. Good!