Apple’s iPhone 12 models said to feature faster Face ID, improved zoom, and longer battery life

Leaker Max Weinbach on Sunday shared new “finalized and revised” information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks in which he says iPhone 12 models will feature faster Face ID, improved zoom, and longer battery life.

iPhone 12 render (image via svetapple.sk)

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Apple is reportedly still intending to ship the “dynamic zoning algorithm” feature, which could allow for faster Face ID. The notch may only be reduced in width on the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ mini due to its smaller size. This would be achieved by arranging the components of the TrueDepth camera system more “tightly,” but at the cost of increasing its height.

Weinbach believes that all ‌iPhone 12‌ models will gain significantly improved digital zoom via software enhancements, and the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max will also benefit from improved optical zoom.

MacDailyNews Take: Faster Face ID, improved zoom, and longer iPhone battery life? Who want’s any of that stuff? 😉

