Apple’s iPhone 12 models said to feature faster Face ID, improved zoom, and longer battery life

Leaker Max Weinbach on Sunday shared new “finalized and revised” information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks in which he says iPhone 12 models will feature faster Face ID, improved zoom, and longer battery life.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Apple is reportedly still intending to ship the “dynamic zoning algorithm” feature, which could allow for faster Face ID. The notch may only be reduced in width on the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ mini due to its smaller size. This would be achieved by arranging the components of the TrueDepth camera system more “tightly,” but at the cost of increasing its height. Weinbach believes that all ‌iPhone 12‌ models will gain significantly improved digital zoom via software enhancements, and the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max will also benefit from improved optical zoom.

The "dynamic zoning algorithm" is shipping. The redesigned TrueDepth Camera System though, is not. Instead, a more "tightly" arranged TrueDepth will be shipped with the 5.4" iPhone. The notch shrinks horizontally, but increases slightly vertically. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

Improved digital zoom will be achieved by combining several frames at different zoom levels and stacking them together – an hybrid of cropping and optical zooming. An algorithm based off of Deep Fusion will take care of correct alignment and sharpening. Smart HDR 3 does the rest. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

The new Ultra Wide is definitely getting a larger aperture, which will result in significantly improved Low Light performance across the board. Again, pay attention to the 12 Pro Max. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

Expect at least an 1 hour battery life increase for the Pro Models. As seen in internal tests, the 5.4" iPhone will perform worse than the current iPhone 11, which is expected because of its form factor. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Faster Face ID, improved zoom, and longer iPhone battery life? Who want’s any of that stuff? 😉