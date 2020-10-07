Using Apple’s new CarPlay features in iOS 14

With new digital car keys and the already seamless experience of Apple CarPlay, there are more ways than ever to take your iPhone on the road. With digital car keys, you can now unlock and start your car with iPhone. And CarPlay gives you the ability to safely use what you love about your iPhone while you drive.

Beginning with select new 2021 car models, you can now unlock and start your car with iPhone. Sharing keys with friends or family is easy too. You can also create restricted profiles, perfect for new drivers. Car keys will even work for up to five hours after your iPhone battery runs out.

CarPlay is a smarter, safer way to use your iPhone while you drive. You can get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, and enjoy your favorite music. All on your car’s built-in display. And with iOS 14, CarPlay introduces all-new app categories and custom wallpapers for your CarPlay Dashboard

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Apple has not forgotten CarPlay in its iOS 14 update, and if the new version lacks gigantic changes, its very many improvements are extremely welcome. CarPlay in iOS 14 looks better, works smoother, and brings you new improvements that you may even relish. If your car supports CarPlay, and your iPhone is on iOS 14, you’ve got all you need. If you’re driving somewhere using Apple Maps and ask Siri to play a certain track, you don’t lose the map. In theory, you only ever lost view of the map for a moment while Siri did its work, but in practice we’ve obviously hit poorer reception areas than Apple ever expected. Siri is also now able to bring enough extra functionality to existing CarPlay features that you might end up using them more. Most specifically, it’s now possible to tell Siri to share your ETA when you’re navigating. Now with iOS 14’s version of CarPlay, you can have Siri Suggestions. If you always use the Podcast app on your commute home, Siri can offer you that on the front screen, for instance.

