Dow Jones surges 450 points on Trump stimulus statements; Apple snaps back

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 450 points on President Trump’s latest coronavirus stimulus statements. Dow Jones components Apple and Boeing snapped back, while Tesla rallied more than 2% before cutting gains in morning trade.
Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:
Dow Jones leaders Apple and Microsof rose 1.6% and 1%, respectively, in today’s stock market. Boeing climbed almost 4% and was one of the top performers on the Dow 30.
Late Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”
Early Wednesday, Trump followed up with: “Move Fast, I Am Waiting To Sign! @SpeakerPelosi.”
Move Fast, I Am Waiting To Sign! @SpeakerPelosi https://t.co/RYBeWWuPC2
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020
Amid the coronavirus stock market rally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 24.3% for the year through Tuesday’s close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 4.0%, while the Dow is down 2.7% year to date, through the Oct. 6 close.
MacDailyNews Take: As we close in on Election Day in the U.S., expect volatility.
This is nonsense. Trump just ended the stimulus talks. This has confused Republicans, who say it’s the greatest election season blunder ever made.
Stocks have gone up despite his statement. And nobody believes his taunt about these stimulus checks.
The current stimulus package is about to end, costing tens of millions of Americans needed rent and food money. That’s the @realdonaldtrump.
Actual reality:
And his tweet hours earlier saying the opposite ISN’T reality? Face it. Nothing Trump says is reality.
Exactly!
It’s simple: the President doesn’t want a massive omnibus package designed to bail out failed Democrat blue state failures that masquerades as “COVID relief.”
Those failed Democrat states should clean up their own messes. Voters in those states should wake up and stop voting for more Democrat failures.
Anyone who’s confused by what’s happening here need only read The Art of the Deal:
President Trump is toying with vapid career politicians like Pelosi.
Chaos and confusion is Trump’s bread & butter! At least, one can keep somewhat up-to-date by refreshing his Twitter feed.
I see the Trump family is engaging in insider trading again. “What’s daddy going to say to move the stock market today?”
Apple likely won’t snap back until the iPhone event or more likely, the coming quarterly financial report. The stock is looking downright lackluster compared to Netflix or Roku. I have no doubt Apple will have a fine holiday season and return to former high levels, but meanwhile Apple stock will just hobble along trailing other tech stocks. This is not a criticism of Apple. It’s just how I see things at this point.