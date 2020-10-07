Dow Jones surges 450 points on Trump stimulus statements; Apple snaps back

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 450 points on President Trump’s latest coronavirus stimulus statements. Dow Jones components Apple and Boeing snapped back, while Tesla rallied more than 2% before cutting gains in morning trade.

Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:

Dow Jones leaders Apple and Microsof rose 1.6% and 1%, respectively, in today’s stock market. Boeing climbed almost 4% and was one of the top performers on the Dow 30.

Late Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

Early Wednesday, Trump followed up with: “Move Fast, I Am Waiting To Sign! @SpeakerPelosi.”

Amid the coronavirus stock market rally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 24.3% for the year through Tuesday’s close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 4.0%, while the Dow is down 2.7% year to date, through the Oct. 6 close.