UK government to give 11,000 Apple iPads to care homes so residents can keep in touch

A total cost of £7.5 million, up to 11,000 Apple iPads will be given to thousands of care homes to help residents keep in touch with relatives under United Kingdom government plans. The new iPads will “stop spread of virus by reducing unnecessary visits,” say UK government officials.

Peter Stubley for The Independent:

The giveaway was announced a week after the government’s Adult Social Care Winter Plan set out tighter controls for visits to residents. Care homes in local lockdown areas will have to restrict access to “exceptional circumstances” only, such as when a person is nearing the end of their life.

It comes after the government was heavily criticised for failing to protect care homes during the height of the pandemic six months ago.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the iPads would “stop the spread of the virus by reducing unnecessary visits while still allowing residents to connect with friends and family”. They will also allow staff to access patient records, reorder medication and hold virtual consultations with GPs and other medical professionals.

However each home will only be able to apply for one or two devices depending on their existing equipment and the number of beds… The government said iPads had been chosen because they are “the only tablet device that will enable care home staff to access their residents’ summary care records”.