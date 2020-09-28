Apple’s rumored ‘mini’ iPhone could be a blockbuster

Apple could have a big league winner in its upcoming iPhone portfolio if the rumor of a “mini” iPhone comes to, uh… fruition.
Harsh Chauhan for The Motley Fool:
Apple’s launch of the new iPhone SE earlier this year at a starting price of $399 turned out to be yet another smart move by the company. Canalys estimates that the device was a key contributor to a 10% jump in Apple’s smartphone shipments in the U.S. in the second quarter…
Consumers are probably looking for lower-priced devices in the wake of the economic havoc wreaked by the [COVID-19] pandemic — and Apple took advantage of this opportunity with its new iPhone SE.
It wouldn’t be a good idea to rule out the possibility of a 5.4-inch iPhone “mini,” a device that is expected to be priced at $649 — $50 lower than the starting price of last year’s iPhone 11… an iPhone “mini” is expected to pack new tech such as 5G and an OLED display at an aggressive price point, a combination that could help make Apple a top 5G stock thanks to the transition to a new smartphone generation.
MacDailyNews Take: 5.4-inches is too small for us (we know that already from our 5.8-inch iPhones, so we want 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max units ASAP), but, at the right price, the 5.4-inch “iPhone 12” could certainly sell like hotcakes!
When you say “5.4-inches is too small for us”….are you all women who carry purses for their phones??? Phones are for Phone calls….all other crap can be done on iPads….where you do not need a “pocket size” phone!!!
I believe it will assume the $699 price point rather than be priced at $649. If it is priced at $699, then the iPhone 11 would be at the historical $100 cheaper at $599, which is itself a great deal. If it is priced at $649, then one would expect the iPhone 11 to be $549 to $579, which may be too steep a drop given production and other costs. Of course it would be the cheapest 6.1 inch display as the iPhone 12 will be $749 to $799, so $599 might still work with a $649 5.4 inch phone. It will be interesting to see what they do. If it is $649, it will be the largest selling iPhone ever.
In the next 5 years, if people primarily use their Apple Glasses for viewing information, videos, etc. (as opposed to looking at their phone screen), there won’t be a ‘need’ to have a phone with a large screen.
I’ve hoped against hope for many years that Apple would do what only they really can — bring out a phone with the approximate size and shape (and as close to weight as possible) as the iPhone 5 in a high end finish with a full edge to edge display, Face ID (no home button), OLED screen and a two great lenses with the same chips as of the larger phones.
I have a 27-inch 5K iMacs at work at home, I travel with a 12-inch MacBook and so I’ve got other screens for getting “work” done in multiple form factors. Got iPads laying around, too. What I’d really like is to be able to travel light with my iPhone like I used to be able to do pre-iPhone 6 but still have a flagship.
Don’t get me wrong, I think Apple NEEDS those larger phones in the war chest. But smaller phones have become the budget options when I really think some people could actually be swayed to spend high end dollars on a device celebrated for its small size and huge tech like it used to be. Don’t forget there really was a time when Android phones were big as hell because they had to be (off the shelf components, less vertical integration).
I’m fine that bigger screens became a positive trait but do miss the days when Apple really put out devices no one else possibly could (and not just because of the silicon).