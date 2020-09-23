Jason Segel and Cherry Jones to star in Apple TV+ film ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’

Upcoming Apple TV+ film “The Sky Is Everywhere,” based on the young adult novel of the same name, is set to star Jason Segel and Cherry Jones, Deadline reports. Apple is working on “The Sky Is Everywhere” through its partnership with film studio A24.

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

The pic is based on the novel by Jandy Nelson, who will adapt the script. Josephine Decker, who helmed Madeline’s Madeline and the Elisabeth Moss-starrer Shirley, is attached to direct.

The novel follows Lennie (Kaufman), a teen who is working through the loss of her sister Bailey. Her journey includes accidentally falling in love.

Jones will play Gram, the warm and loving grandmother of Lennie and Bailey, who takes them in and raises them in her home where her son, Big (Segel), still lives with her. Segel’s Big is the sisters’ eccentric and compassionate uncle, the town Lothario who runs a local hot air balloon company and tends to fall in love with whichever woman he takes up in the balloon.

The film joins Apple and A24’s anticipated and soon-to-premiere On the Rocks, from Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. The pic, which bowed at the New York Film Festival last night, premieres in select theaters October 2 and globally on Apple TV+ on October 23.