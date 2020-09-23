Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 3

Wondering whether to buy the Apple Watch SE or the Apple Watch Series 3?

Apple in 2017 introduced the Apple Watch Series 3, adding built-in cellular to the world’s number one watch, allowing users to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, without iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch also offers water resistance 50 meters and a barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation.

Apple this month unveiled the Apple Watch SE with the largest and most advanced Retina display allowing customers to easily see more details and the information that matters most, right on their wrist. Apple Watch SE features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest motion sensors and microphone, it offers robust health and safety capabilities including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

As these two models composite the lower-cost Apple Watch offerings and share many features, including a Retina Display, water resistance, and an optical heart sensor, it may not be immediately clear which model is better for you. Is it worth purchasing the older, cheaper Series 3 to save some money? Overall, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is a device that has a lot more to offer than the Apple Watch Series 3 across the board. If you can afford to spend the additional $80, you will get a wearable that feels considerably more modern and developed, with a host of additional features. If you are new to the Apple Watch or only have basic needs, the Apple Watch Series 3 allows you to get a capable device for the lowest possible price.

MacDailyNews Take: Get the Apple Watch SE.