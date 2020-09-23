Apple leaker confirms October 13 ‘iPhone 12’ event

The “iPhone 12” will be announced at an Apple Event on October 13 according to prolific leaker Jon Prosser, matching the current rumor mill output.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Apple is expected to announce the “iPhone 12” lineup at an event sometime in October, and all speculation points to October 13. Jon Prosser has added that his sources line up with the leaked date provided to AppleInsider. If accurate, the October 13 event will be the second fall event held by Apple in 2020. The “Time Flies” event was held in September and revealed the iPad Air 4, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple One. After the October iPhone event, Apple is expected to hold one more event to reveal the first Macs with Apple Silicon.

MacDailyNews Take: Looks like we’ll be waiting until November before we can get our new iPhones, as expected.

