Apple emphasizes Apple Watch Solo Loop band may increase in length over time, updates sizing guide

Apple on Tuesday updated one of its support documents to emphasize that the new silicone rubber Solo Loop for the Apple Watch may increase in length over time, which is also mentioned in fine print at the bottom of the Solo Loop product page.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple has also updated its printable Solo Loop sizing guide with more specific instructions, as noted by 9to5Mac’s Michael Steeber. The guide now advises users to wrap the sizing tool tightly around their wrist where they would typically wear their watch, and to make sure that the tool feels snug and does not slide up or down. If the arrows on the sizing tool end up pointing to a line between two numbers, the sizing guide now advises users to choose the smaller of the two numbers.

Apple updated its Solo Loop size guide today. No changes to the actual numbers, but more detailed instructions and illustrations were added to help you size correctly: pic.twitter.com/f4mMXFG0Pp — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) September 23, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Yes.

If your size falls exactly between two sizes of Apple Watch Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop bands, chooser the smaller size. The band will stretch to fit and the Watch’s rear sensors need to be snugly fit to work properly. If you’re still concerned, try to go to an Apple Retail Store, if you can, to try them on before buying. — MacDailyNews, September 21, 2020