How to create iOS 14 Smart Stacks on your iPhone

With Apple’s newly-released iOS 14, you can use widget stacks to save space on your Home Screen and in Today View. You can use Smart Stacks or create your own widget stacks.

Create a Smart Stack

A Smart Stack is a pre-built collection of widgets that displays the right widget based on factors like your location, an activity, or time. A Smart Stack automatically rotates widgets to show the most relevant information throughout the day. Here’s how to create a Smart Stack:

Touch and hold an area on your Home Screen or in Today View until the apps jiggle. Tap the Add button (gray plus icon) in the upper-left corner. Scroll down and tap Smart Stack. Tap Add Widget.

Create your own widget stacks

Touch and hold an app or empty area on the Home Screen or Today View until the apps jiggle. Drag a widget on top of another widget. You can stack up to 10 widgets. Tap Done.

Edit a widget stack

Touch and hold the widget stack. Tap Edit Stack. From here, you can reorder the widgets in the stack by dragging the grid icon (three gray lines). You can also turn on Smart Rotate if you want iOS to show you relevant widgets throughout the day. Or swipe left over a widget to delete it. Tap the gray X icon when you’re done.

To remove widgets

Touch and hold the widget that you want to remove. Tap Remove Widget. Tap Remove again to confirm.

Learn more about Widgets on your iPad here.

MacDailyNews Take: Smart Stacks in iOS 14 are a powerful, yet easy-to-use, tool that really helps to save space and use space efficiently to display the date you want right on your Home screen.