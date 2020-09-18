Apple One plans will support users with multiple Apple IDs

Apple this week announced Apple One, the easiest way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud. With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favorite Apple services across their favorite devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

Apple has confirmed that the Apple One plans will work with users who have multiple Apple IDs.

For those users who have two Apple IDs, often split between iCloud services and one for purchases/subscriptions (caused by the fact that iTunes Store accounts and Apple’s various cloud service accounts were originally separate), this could come in quite handy.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Although Apple allows users to use both accounts on their devices with various workarounds, the problem has never been fully addressed and Apple does not allow users to consolidate multiple accounts. Microsoft’s Senior Cloud Advocate Christina Warren raised the question on Twitter, and received a reply from Apple’s Chris Espinosa… It manages that. I just double-checked. — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) September 17, 2020 It is unclear if this will involve any new consolidation of accounts, but the news will placate many users who were concerned about being excluded from Apple One.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll find out how it works exactly when Apple One launches “this fall” in over 100 countries and regions. The Premier plan will be available in the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK, where Apple News+ is available, and Apple Fitness+ will join later this year.