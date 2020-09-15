Apple Store currently offline ahead of Apple event

Ahead of Apple’s “Time Flies” event to be held at Apple Park later today starting 10am PDT / 1pm EDT, Apple Store has been taken offline.

Apple’s graphic states, “We’re making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon.”

Apple’s “Time Flies” event will be an online-only virtual media event, where the company is widely expected to unveil new Apple Watch and iPad models.

You can watch Apple’s event via the Apple.com event page, Apple’s official YouTube channel, or through Apple’s TV app on various platforms.

We will be covering the event as usual with live notes (link will appear on our home page later today).

MacDailyNews Take: We can hardly wait to see our next wrist-borne companion for the next year!