Apple to start production of first 5G iPhone 12 models in mid-September

Apple has overcome travel restrictions and other COVID-19 disruptions to begin initial 5G iPhone 12 series production in mid-September, narrowing the production delay to just weeks instead of months, the Nikkei Asian Review reports.

Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang for Nikkei Asian Review:

Manufacturing will begin on a limited scale, with mass production expected to begin gradually between the end of September and early October. This timetable is still behind Apple’s usual schedule over the past few years, when mass production began in August for lineups released in September, but it is a large improvement compared with the situation a few months ago, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Given the lost time, however, Apple may fall short of its production target for the year. The California tech giant ordered components for up to 80 million 5G iPhones, but sources say the actual number produced this year may end up being between 73 million and 74 million, with the rest deferred into early 2021, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Production of the 5G phones will start with at least one models, the lowest-priced version with a 6.1-inch OLED screen and two rear cameras. This model accounts for around 40% of the production orders Apple has placed for 5G handsets, sources added. The most expensive model will be the 6.7-inch, triple-camera 5G iPhone.

Apple plans to roll out a total of four 5G iPhones with three different screen sizes — 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches — all of which will use the advanced organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display technology.