Apple homepage spotlights Apple TV+’s 18 Emmy nominations

The Apple.com homepage now displays Apple TV+’s Emmy nominations, proudly declaring “18 Emmy Nominations, and we’re just getting started.”

“The Morning Show” leads the way with 8 Emmy Nominations, including:

• Outstanding Lead Actress: Jennifer Aniston

• Outstanding Lead Actor: Steve Carell

• Outstanding Supporting Actor: Billy Crudup

• Outstanding Supporting Actor: Mark Duplass

• Outstanding Guest Actor: Martin Short

• Outstanding Directing: Mimi Leder

“Defending Jacob” garnered 2 Emmy Nominations, including:

• Outstanding Cinematography: Jonathan Freeman, Asc

• Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Ólafur Arnalds

“Beastie Boys Story” earned Emmy Nominations, including:

• Outstanding Documentary

• Outstanding Writing: Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, and Spike Jonze

The “72nd Primetime Emmy Awards” will be aired on September 20th.

MacDailyNews Take: Many more awards to come for Apple TV+ for sure! Congrats to all of the nominees!