Apple homepage spotlights Apple TV+’s 18 Emmy nominations

The Apple.com homepage now displays Apple TV+’s Emmy nominations, proudly declaring “18 Emmy Nominations, and we’re just getting started.”

Apple.com homepage

The Morning Show” leads the way with 8 Emmy Nominations, including:

• Outstanding Lead Actress: Jennifer Aniston
• Outstanding Lead Actor: Steve Carell
• Outstanding Supporting Actor: Billy Crudup
• Outstanding Supporting Actor: Mark Duplass
• Outstanding Guest Actor: Martin Short
• Outstanding Directing: Mimi Leder

Defending Jacob” garnered 2 Emmy Nominations, including:

• Outstanding Cinematography: Jonathan Freeman, Asc
• Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Ólafur Arnalds

Beastie Boys Story” earned Emmy Nominations, including:

• Outstanding Documentary
• Outstanding Writing: Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, and Spike Jonze

The “72nd Primetime Emmy Awards” will be aired on September 20th.

MacDailyNews Take: Many more awards to come for Apple TV+ for sure! Congrats to all of the nominees!

