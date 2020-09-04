Apple homepage spotlights Apple TV+’s 18 Emmy nominations

The Apple.com homepage now displays Apple TV+’s Emmy nominations, proudly declaring “18 Emmy Nominations, and we’re just getting started.”
“The Morning Show” leads the way with 8 Emmy Nominations, including:
• Outstanding Lead Actress: Jennifer Aniston
• Outstanding Lead Actor: Steve Carell
• Outstanding Supporting Actor: Billy Crudup
• Outstanding Supporting Actor: Mark Duplass
• Outstanding Guest Actor: Martin Short
• Outstanding Directing: Mimi Leder
“Defending Jacob” garnered 2 Emmy Nominations, including:
• Outstanding Cinematography: Jonathan Freeman, Asc
• Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Ólafur Arnalds
“Beastie Boys Story” earned Emmy Nominations, including:
• Outstanding Documentary
• Outstanding Writing: Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, and Spike Jonze
The “72nd Primetime Emmy Awards” will be aired on September 20th.
MacDailyNews Take: Many more awards to come for Apple TV+ for sure! Congrats to all of the nominees!