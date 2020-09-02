Apple’s AirPods Pro sales likely to match regular AirPods by end of year

Apple’s sales for higher end AirPods Pro have been growing steadily since its launch in October 2019, likely to equal those of AirPods 2 by the end of 2020, DigiTimes reports, calling it “an encouraging development for SiP substrate suppliers including Taiwan’s Nan Ya PCB and Korean makers.”

Jay Liu and Willis Ke for DigiTimes:

PCB and IC substrate suppliers have seen their shipments for TWS [True Wireless Stereo] earbuds pick up significantly since the start of second-half 2020, and expect the shipment pull-in momentum to last through the end of this year, according to industry sources. Unitech PCB lost all of its rigid-flex board orders for AirPods 2 to Korea’s Young Poong in first-half 2020, but has managed to equally share the orders with Compeq Manufacturing and Young Poong in second-half 2020, with their shipments all growing steadily due to seasonal demand, the sources said.

MacDailyNews Take: AirPods Pro offer so much more for a mere $90-$50 (depending on AirPods charging case; wireless or standard, respectively), it make sense that sales of Apple’s most advanced TWS earbuds will match and soon eclipse those of regular AirPods.