Apple’s last iPod nano model goes ‘Vintage’ this month

Apple’s most recently released iPod nano model (7th generation, released on July 15, 2015) goes ‘Vintage‘ this month.

Vintage products are those that have not been sold for more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV vintage products continue to receive hardware service from Apple service providers, including Apple Retail Stores, subject to availability of inventory, or as required by law.

Obsolete products are those whose sales were discontinued more than 7 years ago. Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. Apple has discontinued all hardware service for obsolete products, with no exceptions. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

MacRumors has learned that Apple later this month will add the seventh-generation iPod nano to its list of Vintage and Obsolete products, officially marking the final iPod in the iconic nano lineup as “vintage.” Apple launched the first iPod nano in September 2005, and over the course of the nano’s lifetime, it got several redesigns… Apple is planning to officially add the seventh-generation iPod nano to the Vintage and Obsolete list on September 30, along with the 5th-generation ‌iPod touch‌, originally released on October 11, 2012.

MacDailyNews Take: The 6th gen. iPod nano (released on September 1, 2010 and therefore already on Apple’s obsolete list) was our favorite. Combined with an aftermarket strap, it got us used to wearing an Apple Watch 4+ years before it finally arrived!