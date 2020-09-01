Apple TV+ lands ‘Five Days At Memorial’ limited series about Hurricane Katrina aftermath

Apple TV+ today announced “Five Days At Memorial,” a new limited series about the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina from Academy Award winner John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave,” “American Crime,” “Guerrilla”) and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse (“Locke & Key,” “Jack Ryan,” “Lost”). Ridley and Cuse will both serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers on the project. Ridley will direct the limited series, produced by ABC Signature.

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, “Five Days At Memorial” chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come. Fink will serve as a producer on the project.

The new limited series will join a growing list of anticipated series from best-selling books and award-winning storytellers that will soon debut on Apple TV+, including “Mosquito Coast,” starring Justin Theroux; “Lisey’s Story,” written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; and sweeping global series “Shantaram” and “Pachinko.”

MacDailyNews Note: “Five Days at Memorial,” the culmination of six years of reporting, unspools the mystery of what happened in those days after Hurricane Katrina struck, bringing the reader into a hospital fighting for its life and into a conversation about the most terrifying form of health care rationing. More info via Apple Books here.