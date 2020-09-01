When will Apple release iOS 14?

With Apple having released the sixth iOS 14 beta just last week, Apple’s next-gen iPhone (and iPod touch) operating system is currently in beta testing with developers and public beta users.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

iOS 14 beta 6 was released to developers on August 25, one week after the release of iOS 14 beta 5 on August 18. Last year, Apple released iOS 13 beta 6 on August 7, one week after the release of iOS 13 beta 5 on July 29.

What this means is that with the iOS 14 beta cycle this year, we are essentially running two and a half weeks — or 18 days — behind the schedule of the iOS 13 beta cycle last year. Further, this makes sense considering that WWDC 2020 was held on June 22 and WWDC 2019 was held on June 3.

It seems reasonable to expect iOS 14 to be released in early October this year. That, of course, is not guaranteed, particularly in 2020 when seemingly anything is possible… We also have to consider the Apple Watch Series 6. As 9to5Mac readers have pointed out, the Apple Watch Series 6 will ship with watchOS 7, which requires the Apple Watch be paired to an iPhone running iOS 14. If the Apple Watch Series 6 is released in September, this would mean that iOS 14 would also have to be released in September.