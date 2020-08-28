Apple iPhone users 76% more attractive on dating apps

Could your bad taste in smartphones be keeping you single? CompareMyMobile’s new study studied the world of online dating and found that schlepping a pretend iPhone could make you up to 75% less swipe-worthy.
Dan Clifford for CompareMyMobile:
When it comes to online dating, it’s a jungle out there. Between the millions of matches and plethora of platforms, competition has never been tougher, especially as more people than ever are taking to their phones and not the streets to find ‘the one’.
With more people to choose from and less to separate them, a study from the team at comparemymobile.com found that the difference between finding love and being left on the shelf could even come down to the phone you have, with young singletons caring more about your tech than your car.
MacDailyNews Take: Nobody likes PITA green bubbles! Even green bubbles hate green bubbles! If they can’t even figure out how to get a real iPhone, swipe left based on the obvious IQ issue alone.
Also after more beer…
I have found that women judge you by your tech. If you have the latest, greatest, most powerful, they consider you wasteful. I have recently been advising people not to buy a new iPhone until there is truly a compelling reason. And when it comes time to buy, buy top of the line two years old. Damn things are so expensive now you have to treat them like cars. Buy used.