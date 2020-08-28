Apple iPhone users 76% more attractive on dating apps

Could your bad taste in smartphones be keeping you single? CompareMyMobile’s new study studied the world of online dating and found that schlepping a pretend iPhone could make you up to 75% less swipe-worthy.

Dan Clifford for CompareMyMobile:

When it comes to online dating, it’s a jungle out there. Between the millions of matches and plethora of platforms, competition has never been tougher, especially as more people than ever are taking to their phones and not the streets to find ‘the one’.

With more people to choose from and less to separate them, a study from the team at comparemymobile.com found that the difference between finding love and being left on the shelf could even come down to the phone you have, with young singletons caring more about your tech than your car.