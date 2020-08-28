Apple CEO Cook calls Jacob Blake ‘another Emmett Till’

Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted a statement via Twitter regarding Jacob Blake Jr., a black man shot by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer on August 23, 2020. Cook called Blake “another Emmett Till.”
Cook compared Blake to Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, after being accused of offending a white woman in her family’s grocery store.
The Wisconsin state attorney general said on Wednesday that a knife belonging to Blake was found at the scene of the confrontation. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the knife was recovered from the driver-side front floorboard of the car Blake was leaning into when he was shot. Kaul also told a news conference that Blake, during the course of the investigation, had “admitted that he had a knife in his possession.”
Two police officers deployed tasers in failed attempts to stop Blake, who was not following police instructions, before one of the officers shot him multiple times in the back with a gun as he reached into his vehicle’s driver’s side area, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said on Friday.
“According to the record, Blake has an arrest warrant filed against him on July 7, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin for an incident involving domestic abuse that happened on May 3. The offenses listed are criminal trespass to dwelling, third-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct,” Reuters reported on Thursday.
The three responding officers have been placed on administrative leave.
The incident sparked three nights of civil unrest that has included a wave of arson, widespread vandalism and a separate shooting that claimed two lives in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 residents on Lake Michigan, 40 miles (60 km) south of Milwaukee.
Kenosha city police confronted Blake when they were called to the home of a woman who reported that her boyfriend was present “and was not supposed to be on the premises.”
The location he gave for the residence corresponds with the address of the woman identified in media reports as Blake’s fiance, Laquisha Booker.
During the incident, Kaul said, police tried to arrest Blake, using a Taser stun gun in a failed attempt to subdue him.
Blake, according to the attorney general, then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver-side door and leaned forward, as officer Sheskey, clutching Blake’s shirt, fired his weapon seven times at Blake’s back…
Blake was struck by four of the seven gunshot rounds fired at him on Sunday. Bullets shattered some of his vertebrae, leaving Blake paralyzed from the waist down, possibly permanently, his lawyers said.
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statement:
We stand with those who refuse to accept the status quo. The WNBA, NBA, and all of those who will not tolerate another Jacob Blake. Another Emmett Till. We must do better — lives depend on it.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 28, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: Why didn’t the tasers work to stop him before this escalated so tragically? They both missed? Malfunctioned?
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice: “After the initial attempt to arrest Mr. Blake, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake. When that attempt failed, Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser, however that taser was also not successful in stopping Mr. Blake.”
Cook has lost what was left of his addled SJW mind.
I’m willing to bet that 14-year-old Emmett Till did not have an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic abuse, criminal trespass, third-degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct.
I’d also wager that Emmett Till was smart enough to listen to police and not instead try to grab his knife (or act as if he was about to grab any weapon unknown to the police officers).
Cook is a fool who makes Apple look foolish with his personal politics and wrongheaded, easily disproven, political sanctimony.
Tim Cook is working on becoming a stellar combination of STUPID AND EVIL. Jacob Blake is a criminal thug who disobey police orders and threatened their lives. He is a reprobate and in the twisted world of Tim Cook, a reprobate who threatens the lives of several cops is a hero. Tim Cook is more disgusting every time he opens his mouth about any social issue. And by the way, George Floyd’s death is now documented fully as a death by drug overdose and the prosecutors knew that from Day 1 and hid the information from the public. More evil Democrats. Today’s DEMOCRATS are left of Stalin and more violent and more degenerate as well.
George Floyd said, “I can’t breathe” for 7 minutes and then died from asphyxia while still being knelt upon. Jacob Blake was shot 7 times. These are excesses. The devaluing of black- and brown-skinned people is what enables white officers to indulge in these excesses. Citizen Cook has every right to resist such a status quo.
You lie. Or you’re perfectly ill-informed. MSDNCNN viewer, I assume.
George Floyd was a criminal who died of a self-induced fatal level of fentanyl. He did not die from a by-the-book neck restraint. (See all of the links below.)
Through all of the rioting, looting, and burning, the prosecution has kept secret its knowledge that George Floyd died as the result of a self-administered overdose of fentanyl.
#FentanylFloyd literally drowned himself.
Release the persecuted cops now. Throw Keith Ellison in jail instead.
https://spectator.org/minnesota-v-derek-chauvin-et-al-the-prosecutions-dirty-little-secret/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/medical-examiner-concluded-george-floyd-likely-died-of-fentanyl-overdose-court-docs-reveal/
CNN’s going to run the retraction report on the real cause of George Floyd’s death as soon as their Chyron operator replaces “fentanyl” with “hydroxychloroquine.”
https://www.fox9.com/news/court-filings-medical-examiner-thought-george-floyd-had-fatal-level-of-fentanyl-in-system
Not so fast. The Armed Forces medical examiner and the Hennepin County medical examiner’s final conclusion: Floyd’s death was a homicide. “His death was caused by the police subdual and restraint in the setting of severe hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication,” the Armed Forces medical examiner found, according to FOX 9.
The official coroners report said heart issues and lung issues brought on by drugs and a weak heart.
No it didn’t. See below.
I already gave you idiots the link. Here’s another one.
FentanylFloyd died of a drug overdoes. By his own hand. The officer’s knee hold was not the cause of death.
https://texags.com/forums/16/topics/3133417
Ok, First. When did you conduct an autopsy and why do your findings differ from the three sets of Board-qualified forensic pathologists who actually did see the body?
And yes, I did read each of the articles you linked to and they simply do not support the conclusions you are drawing from them. The drug use made Floyd more susceptible to being killed by the knee on his neck, as did his heart condition, but the qualified experts who actually examined him unanimously signed off on homicide as the manner of death. It wasn’t even close enough for an “undetermined” finding.
He said he couldn’t breathe ten minutes before he was even on the ground, a fact you would know if you actually tried to learn the truth. Fentanyl overdoses totally wreck the respiratory system which causes a sense of being suffocated. It is called excited delirium and cops deal with it all the time because of the number of idiots who overdose on Fentanyl every day. All this is factual and easily researched except by people in lynch mobs who want to incite rioters to burn down cities and steal and loot and maim. By the way, how does arson and mass looting and mayhem help George Floyd? Of course, arson looting and mayhem are exactly what the Democrats want which is why the Democrat Mayors told the police to “stand down” and allow the massive destruction of their own cities and the massive destruction of private businesses that had no connection with any of this. Pure evil. Another fact, BLM was started by Marxists for Marxist purposes and the founders describe this explicitly on the BLM website.
So it’s just a weird coincidence that George Floyd died of a drug overdose 7 minutes after an officer of the law began kneeling on his neck? Dude, you’re stretching incredulity.
“So it’s just a weird coincidence that George Floyd died of a drug overdose 7 minutes after an officer of the law began kneeling on his neck?”
Yes.
The autopsy bears this out. The officers – all of them – are innocent. The court cases will ultimately bear this out, if there’s any justice left in this Democrat-destroyed country.
Once again… the autopsies (all three of them) do not bear this out. Even with the benefit of the toxicology reports, they all list the manner of death as homicide. Whether the homicide was justified or otherwise non-criminal is a different question.
One common denominator is violent blacks resisting arrest. F them. Everything they got they deserved!
It is simply false that George Floyd died by drug overdose. He was examined by at least two independent pathology teams. Every medical professional who actually saw the body agreed that he died from asphyxia due to neck compression, yielding homicide as the manner of death. He had arterial disease and drug intoxication that were listed as “other conditions.”
Almost every death certificate I read in thirty years as a prosecutor listed such causes. They are legally irrelevant. For example, a stabbing victim might have “hemophilia” listed as a condition, but if they had not been stabbed they would not have died, so that is the cause and the manner of death is homicide. If George Floyd would not have died but for the police action, that is the manner of death here, too. It simply does not matter—factually, legally, or morally—that he had other conditions that might have caused his death eventually if the chokehold had not killed him first.
If the pathologists had “documented” the drugs as the cause of death, they would have said so. If they were even in significant doubt, they would have listed both the cause and manner of death as “undetermined.” They did not do so. I am not aware of any evidence that the professionals did not take into account. Are you?
Thank you for this context
You lie.
Like a good little BLM/Dem/Lib/Prog.
Dr. Andrew Baker conceded that the fentanyl overdose “can cause pulmonary edema,” a frothy fluid build-up in the lungs that was evidenced by the finding at autopsy that Floyd’s lungs weighed two to three times normal weight.
This is consistent with Officer Kueng’s observation at the scene that Floyd was foaming at the mouth and, as found at autopsy, that his lungs were “diffusely congested and edematous.”
Dr. Baker said that if Mr. Floyd had been found dead in his home (or anywhere else) and there were no other contributing factors he would conclude that it was an overdose death.
In other words, like a drowned man, Floyd’s lungs were filled with fluid. And that was the obvious and inescapable reason why Floyd kept shouting over and over again that he couldn’t breathe even when he was upright and mobile.
This whole thing has been a farce since May 31, 2020. Charges should be dropped against the officers and they should sue the hell out of the state, county, and MSDNCNN.
http://www.mncourts.gov/getattachment/Media/StateofMinnesotavTouThao/Container-Documents/Content-Documents/Exhibit-4.pdf.aspx
Stop lying. You and your ilk have already destroyed and killed more than enough with your lies.
George Floyd was not found at home (or anywhere else) with no contributing factors. He was found in the street after being strangled for nearly nine minutes. Three separate teams of qualified forensic pathologists concluded that the strangling caused his death. Whether drugs and his heart condition might have killed him under completely different circumstances is both speculative and irrelevant.
A 14-year-old innocent in the time of Jim Crow bears no resemblance whatsoever to a 29-year-old criminal thug who’s too stupid to listen to police.
Enjoy your wheelchair, degenerate. You’re lucky you’re not dead.
Cook: Shut up and get back to riding Steve Jobs’ gravy train.
Just mentioning the WNBA, not to mention listing the WNBA first, tells you all you need to know about Tim Cook, virtue-signaler extraordinaire and laughable joke.
By my reading, Cook’s tweet does not call Mr. Blake another Emmitt Till. Not a fan of this headline.
Then you may be an eighth grader….
Tard.
Cook claims to be a sports fan, yet he lists the WNBA (first, no less) in his latest self-righteous tweet.
That’s like listing Ripple (by the looks of him, Jacob Blake’s fave), ahead of Dom Pérignon (not that the NBA is much better than Ripple nowadays, either).
It’s common practice by the Enlightened to list groups that are most devalued first in any listing. So, “women and men,” or “TBLG,” or “WNBA, NBA.” It’s an honorary ranking meant to give attention and value to that which is traditionally lesser valued.
Well, they both wore hats.
BTW, Timmy: In President Trump’s first 3 years, the number of unarmed blacks killed by police officers dropped 40% compared to Obama’s last 3 miserable years in office.
Three cops failed to control ONE unarmed man, so shot him.
That’s ridiculous.
We need MORE money for training police. MUCH MORE.
FUND POLICE TRAINING.
“Three cops failed to control ONE unarmed man…”
It looks like that ONE unarmed man was unable to control himself as well!
MUCH MORE training is needed for the citizenry before they are allowed to go out in public if they do not know how to act and behave while out in public!