Judge rules Apple does not need to reinstate Fortnite on App Store

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers gave Apple an early court victory ruling that the company immediately reinstate Epic Games’ Fortnite on its App Store.
Malathi Nayak and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
But U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’s ruling late Monday wasn’t a total loss for Epic, as she granted the company’s request for a temporary order blocking Apple from limiting the game developer’s ability to provide Unreal Engine, key graphics technology, for other apps.
Epic breached its agreements with Apple by trying to make money on Fortnite purchases while accessing Apple’s platform for free, but didn’t breach any contracts related to Unreal Engine and developer tools, Rogers ruled.
By limiting Unreal Engine, “Apple has chosen to act severely,” hurting third-party developers who use Epic’s technology platform, Rogers said… Microsoft Corp., which makes the Xbox, uses the technology for games developed for consoles, PCs and mobile devices, and is backing Epic in court… “Epic Games and Apple are at liberty to litigate against each other, but their dispute should not create havoc to bystanders,” she wrote.
MacDailyNews Take: Epic Games wants all of the benefits afforded to it by Apple’s App Store for free. That’s not going to happen.
Fortnite can’t be trusted, they wanted special treatment they got it.
Title of article is inconsistent with the substance. Your editors need to do a better job.
This sums it up nicely:
https://www.geekculture.com/joyoftech/joyarchives/2734.html
I wish I could you more votes…that’s hilarious!
What is more hilarious Apple pays Best Buy to sit on the shelf in Best Buy’s store, that came up in the hearing the lawyers for Fortnite didn’t that.
Yes, the hypocrites that have their own stores, charge the same as Apple, yet still are forced to use Apple for their own Apps.
So wait a minute…
“ But U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’s ruling late Monday wasn’t a total loss for Epic, as she granted the company’s request for a temporary order blocking Apple from limiting the game developer’s ability to provide Unreal Engine, key graphics technology, for other apps.”
Apple can dictate what code runs a Mac? Asking… before I start accusing..l
Seems like the judge didn’t understand that epic international uses the same developer account for Unreal. Since that company is willing breaking the terms of their developer agreement, their account and certificates should be pulled full-stop until they can demonstrate trust again.