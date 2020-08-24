Apple once prototyped a Mac mini with a built-in iPod nano dock

Images of a prototype first-generation Mac mini with a built-in dock for an iPod nano were shared today by Twitter user @DongleBookPro.

On January 11, 2005, Apple introduced the Mac mini. Starting at just $499, the Mac mini was billed as the ideal desktop computer for anyone looking to get started with Mac OS X. It was two-inches tall, weighed 2.9 pounds, and came with a choice of either a 1.25 GHz or 1.42 GHz PowerPC G4 processor along with ATI Radeon 9200 graphics with 32MB of dedicated DDR memory. Both models came with a slot-load Combo drive for watching DVD movies and burning CDs, and up to an 80GB hard drive for storing digital media creations. The first Mac mini included one FireWire 400 and two USB 2.0 ports for easy plug-and-play connections to popular peripherals including Apple iPods.

The images show a first-generation ‌Mac mini‌ with a 30-pin dock connector cutout on the top for an iPod nano. Otherwise, the computer appears to be virtually identical to the version that came to market in 2005. These types of docks were more commonly seen on speakers at the time, such as Apple’s iPod Hi-Fi that was released in 2006. Given that the size and shape of the iPod nano changed consistently over the years, this ‌Mac mini‌ would have only been compatible with the first and perhaps second generation of the music player.

EVT Mac Mini, with iPod dock. Totally scraped project that never saw the light of day pic.twitter.com/fSm1m31fhX — Dongle (@DongleBookPro) August 22, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Boy, we would’ve loved to have heard Steve’s reaction if that thing ever made it as far as being presented to him!