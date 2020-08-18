Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.82, or 0.83%, to $462.25, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $464.35, set during trading on August 17, 2020.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $201.00.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 25,598,582 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,667,309 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 35.06.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.976 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.976T

2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.659T

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.6009T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.059T

5. Facebook (FB) – $747.359B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $515.535B

• Walmart (WMT) – $381.096B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $351.682B

• Disney (DIS) – $232.93B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $216.922B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $222.330B

• Intel (INTC) – $206.908B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $177.252B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $113.539B

• IBM (IBM) – $111.233B

• Sony (SNE) – $100.605B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $95.874B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $48.104B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.464B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.820B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.402B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.097B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.654B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.718B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.594B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.664M

MacDailyNews Take: Inching ever closer to the $2 trillion milestone!