Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.82, or 0.83%, to $462.25, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $464.35, set during trading on August 17, 2020.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $201.00.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 25,598,582 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,667,309 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 35.06.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.976 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.976T
2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.659T
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.6009T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.059T
5. Facebook (FB) – $747.359B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $515.535B
• Walmart (WMT) – $381.096B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $351.682B
• Disney (DIS) – $232.93B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $216.922B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $222.330B
• Intel (INTC) – $206.908B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $177.252B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $113.539B
• IBM (IBM) – $111.233B
• Sony (SNE) – $100.605B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $95.874B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $48.104B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.464B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.820B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.402B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.097B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.654B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.718B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.594B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.664M
MacDailyNews Take: Inching ever closer to the $2 trillion milestone!
