Epic Games asks judge to force Apple to offer ‘Fortnite’ in App Store

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to force Apple to offer “Fortnite” in Apple’s App store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store.
Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters:
The videogame maker also said Apple will terminate all of Epic Games’ developer accounts and cut it off from its development tools starting Aug. 28… In its filing, Epic alleged that if Apple cuts off its access to Apple’s developers, it will be unable to keep offering the Unreal Engine for Mac and iPhone operating systems, which would in turn affect hundreds of game titles. Some of the games, such as PUBG, have hundreds of millions of players, Epic wrote in its filing.
“The effects will reverberate well beyond video games; it will affect developers who use the Unreal Engine on Apple products in many fields,” Epic said in its filing asking the court to issue an order blocking Apple’s move. “The ensuing impact on the Unreal Engine’s viability, and the trust and confidence developers have in that engine, cannot be repaired with a monetary award.”
Apple earlier removed “Fortnite” from its app store for violating in-app payment guidelines prompting Epic to file federal lawsuits challenging the rule.
MacDailyNews Take: Over the weekend, a hot dog vendor was kicked out of the local mall. The hot dog guy just rolled his cart in there, plugged in his neon sign, and started selling hot dogs without even telling, much less contracting with, the mall.
After getting booted, he went down the road and tried to do it at the next mall, too. They kicked him out, too. Now, he’s suing both malls for “antitrust violations.”
Plus, he’s also filing suit to force the first mall to let him roll in to sell his hot dogs whenever he wants, regardless of the mall’s retail lease terms.
Gee, wonder if he’ll win his lawsuits?
10 Comments
Totally agree MDN – the hot dog vendor analogy is spot on, what is fundamentally wrong with the executive team at Epic – you have to pay rent to exist on someones platform, plain and simple.
That hot dog vendor was the worst analogy ever. We’re talking about a top-end gaming company being forced to give Apple 30% of their significant revenue based on the cost of their product and completely oblivious to the fact that other low-end vendors pay much less for the same service. This is EXACTLY what Apple complained about with Qualcomm. Apple was being charged based on the price of the iPhone itself while other vendors got the same parts for less money. Apple was up in arms over that, stopped payments and forced Qualcomm to come to terms. Apple is simply being totally hypocritical here.
For a better roundup of what is going on, read this:
https://www.theverge.com/2020/8/15/21369607/apple-ios-fortnite-ban-epic-lawsuit-cloud-gaming-xcloud-microsoft-antitrust-war
Agreed. What Apple did was invent a way to make people NEED the mall when they didn’t before. We CAN’T go to a different store to get apps. While the original intent of this was benign, it doesn’t change how abusive this has become. What goes around comes around, Apple.
“We CAN’T go to a different store to get apps.”
Sure you can. Go get an Android.
Oh this is going to be a very juicy story. Apple are clearly flexing their considerable financial muscle on this on. Could end in tears.
MSN did hit the nail….Epic can go and try to sell their crap somewhere else as they just make up the rules as they go!
Apple should have kicked them out in total across the board, giving Epic time was a mistake, the only thing a court will do is let Epic freeload on Apple.
Over the years Facebook, Uber, Google, and Microsoft have hacked Apple store and Apple has been far to nice about it.
Epic knew the rules when they entered into a contract with Apple. They freely used Apple’s tools, resources, and people to improve their product. Now Epic wants to pretend Apple is the big meanie.
“That’s not fair” is the argument of a petulant, ungrateful child.
Epic fail.
So equally are Epic being hypocritical here for being totally commited to paying similar fees with very similar restrictions to the three gaming console manufacturers. All of whom as a result reported massive increases in their income when Fortnite was launched on their platforms. But of course Epic are completely unwilling to upset the apple cart in that instance as it would potentially destroy their business and the commitment there to the Unreal Engine which is far weaker on mobiles and less of a risk to take on. It will, as a very close analogy in this case therefore, will be interesting to see how they explain that anomaly to any objective Court hearing. Indeed in the particular case of Google and the Android platform Epic actually have more freedom to avoid those fees on that platform than on the consoles which are a completely closed shop in buying the games yet Epic are still suing Google.
In reality this is a political self serving move, not a moral crusade and its based on an inconsistency, their sole argument being that mobiles are a ‘general computing device’ and ‘consoles’ are specialist devices and often sold as a loss leader. Of course very often so are phones in terms of hardware as it happens and equally Xbox in particular has been marketed by Microsoft as far more than a gaming console for years being able to accomplish far more than that in their own marketing, so this is fundamentally in itself a weak unconvincing argument. But as I say their motives are somewhat more complex than the base complaint itself.
Even I agree with MDN here. What the judge needs to do is force Apple to stop blocking other stores.