Apple on Monday informed retail and customer-support employees that the company is expanding the time period when customers can subscribe to its AppleCare+ service.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Consumers currently have a chance to sign up to the warranty-and-support program within 60 days of buying an Apple product. This subscription window is increasing to up to a year now in the U.S. and Canada. “This gives customers another opportunity to protect their device and have access to all the AppleCare+ benefits,” Apple wrote in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. The company told employees the offer is available to customers who pay for AppleCare+ in full versus monthly payments, or for those that subscribe via installments on the Apple Card credit card.

MacDailyNews Note: Every Mac comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. AppleCare+ for Mac extends your coverage to three years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone. More info here.

AppleCare+ for iPhone includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months. Each incident is subject to the service fees listed below, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get Express Replacement Service and 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss includes up to two incidents of accidental damage, theft, or loss coverage every 24 months. Each incident is subject to the deductibles listed here. In addition, you’ll get Express Replacement Service and 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone. Theft and loss coverage requires you to have Find My iPhone enabled on your device at the time it is lost or stolen.

More info about all of Apple’s AppleCare+ products: https://www.apple.com/support/products/