Bill Gates: We’re lucky COVID-19 wasn’t a more fatal disease

Bill Gates says he’s optimistic about the world’s chances of seeing through the wilder theories from anti-vaxxers and other conspiracy theorists and of beating the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Dina Bass and Candy Cheng for Bloomberg Businessweek:
How confident are you we’ll have a working vaccine that can be widely distributed by the end of 2020?
Bill Gates: Well, the initial vaccine won’t be ideal in terms of its effectiveness against sickness and transmission. It may not have a long duration, and it will mainly be used in rich countries as a stopgap measure.
We’d be lucky to have much before the end of the year. But then, in 2021, a number of other vaccines are very likely to get approved. The strongest response will probably come from the protein subunit. With so many companies working on it, we can afford quite a few failures and still have something with low cost and long duration.
Given the [anti-vaxxer’s] skepticism, should a COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory?
Gates: Making something mandatory can often backfire. But you might say that if you’re going to work in an old-folks home or have any exposure to elderly people, it would be required.
What about the conversation around hydroxychloroquine?
Gates: In the test tube, hydroxychloroquine looked good. On the other hand, there are lots of good therapeutic drugs coming that are proven to work without the severe side effects.
How do you think this all ends?
Gates: The innovations in therapeutics will start to cut the death rate, but the true end will come from the spread of natural infections and the vaccine giving us herd immunity. For rich countries, that will be sometime next year, ideally in the first half. We’ll get out of this by the end of 2021.
So we’re going to be OK?
Gates: Certainly. We’re lucky this one wasn’t a more fatal disease.
MacDailyNews Take: Bill Gates, the man who missed the Internet and who, without a feckless IBM and Steve Jobs from whom to copy poorly, would be just another nebbish spaghetti coder. So, as always, take his prognostications with a grain of salt.
That said, hopefully the vaccine will come more quickly than many thought possible earlier this year as the U.S.’s Operation Warp Speed accelerates development by funding steps to proceed simultaneously versus the usual sequential process.
Until then, try to be as safe as you can be – wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, etc.
As of May 30, 2020, among COVID-19 cases, the most common underlying health conditions were cardiovascular disease (32%), diabetes (30%), and chronic lung disease (18%). Hospitalizations were six times higher and deaths 12 times higher among those with reported underlying conditions compared with those with none reported.
The CDC guidelines for how to protect yourself and others — especially older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes and are at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 — are here.
9 Comments
It’s funny, if Trump stated this phase, the media is going to tear him apart into million pieces. He will be a dead man walking. Defund the media!.
Why do people mainly die from COVID-19?
Generally because they are fat fucks. Didn’t take care of themselves for all or most of their life. Gluttons. Gave themselves diabetes and asthma.
This is why the U.S. has so many COVID-19 deaths, relatively. The U.S. is the Land of the Fat.
Of course, the typical Democrat Liberal SJW bullshitters came up with the whole “fat shaming” line of crap granting “permission” to fat fucks to stuff their fat fucking faces even more.
Well, now you have permission to die.
Survival of the fittest, indeed.
“Their end is destruction, their god is their belly, and they glory in their shame, with minds set on earthly things.” – Philippians 3:19
“Be not among drunkards or among gluttonous eaters of meat, for the drunkard and the glutton will come to poverty, and slumber will clothe them with rags.” – Proverbs 23:20-21
“Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you? If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy him. For God’s temple is holy, and you are that temple.” – 1 Corinthians 3:16-17
Oh how Pious…so you don’t think the explosion of High Fructose Corn Syrup, other manmade sugars and gov’t subsidized processed food have anything to obesity rates – its just that people are gluttonous and not a brilliant, hard working, mental giant like you? Grow the hell up and THINK. Humans are NOT designed to be obese most of this is a result of what we’ve done to our food and genetics. I weight over 320lbs for years and hated myself because I believed BS like what you’re spilling. Once I started learning for myself what causes obesity and STOPPED hating myself I lost 90lbs and am stronger now than I was in my 30s and 40s. People aren’t lazy, they aren’t intentionally gluttonous they’re just people like we’ve always had on this planet. Get off man made sugar, eat real food and most of this goes away. You are no better than the poor bastards you disparage, you just don’t react to our shit food like they (and I) do. Be thankful and bit less of an a**hole.
Hey Brutal……Love your take….you need to post more often!!
Bill Gates is a smart guy. As Steve Jobs said, he has no taste but he is a smart guy. I trust Bill Gates’ judgement in pandemic medicine and the other areas of public health he’s active in.
How the hell did he miss the Internet? Because Netscape came first? Who cares. The dude was not a designer (which SJ was) but his company is still around, and crazy powerful. Calm down.
https://1995blog.com/2015/05/24/the-internet-tidal-wave-20-years-on/
Well Bill knows his viruses.