Apple reportedly to take on Peloton with rival fitness service

Apple is developing a new subscription for virtual fitness classes that can be used via an app for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the effort.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

That service will be offered in a higher-end bundle with the rest of Apple’s services. Codenamed “Seymour,” the workout package would rival virtual classes offered by companies including Peloton Interactive Inc. and Nike Inc., according to the people. Peloton shares slipped in premarket trading Thursday following the announcement, but gained about 1% to $65.02 after the market opened. Apple rose 1.5%.

MacDailyNews Take: We “Seymour” Apple service’s revenue as an Apple fitness service fits so perfectly with Apple Watch, it’s a wonder it doesn’t already exist.