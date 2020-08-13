Apple reportedly to take on Peloton with rival fitness service

Apple is developing a new subscription for virtual fitness classes that can be used via an app for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the effort.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
That service will be offered in a higher-end bundle with the rest of Apple’s services. Codenamed “Seymour,” the workout package would rival virtual classes offered by companies including Peloton Interactive Inc. and Nike Inc., according to the people.
Peloton shares slipped in premarket trading Thursday following the announcement, but gained about 1% to $65.02 after the market opened. Apple rose 1.5%.
MacDailyNews Take: We “Seymour” Apple service’s revenue as an Apple fitness service fits so perfectly with Apple Watch, it’s a wonder it doesn’t already exist.
2 Comments
Not only the watch, but build it with Apple Glass and it could function like on-screen trainer like Zwift without all the usual gear.
Brilliant and consistent with Cook’s belief that Apple will be known for advances in health products/services.
LOVE this. Brilliant example of how Apple can continue to grow service revenue with unexpected and high margin new offerings. The sky really is the limit. Now, they have to make sure the product quality is there. In TV, it is. In Music, it is. In Arcade, it needs work. In News, it just isn’t close yet. Hanging in there to see if it gets better. (Perhaps, as in TV, Apple should build-out a stronger content foundation themselves — buying NYT and The Economist would be enough to keep me happy.)