iMac shootout: 2020 27-inch iMac vs. 2019 iMac 5K

Apple on Tuesday announced a major update to its 27-inch iMac. By far the most powerful and capable iMac ever, it features faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics, superfast SSDs across the line with four times the storage capacity, a new nano-texture glass option for the iMac’s Retina 5K display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
The 2020 27-inch iMac models feature incrementally updated Intel chips — so no Apple Silicon here. With that being said, there are measurable gains in performance.
Apple says the new 10th-generation Intel processors deliver up to 65% faster performance. Similarly, on the graphics front, the new AMD Radeon Pro options can bring users up to 55% better graphics performance.
Alongside the standard processor and GPU bumps, the 2020 27-inch iMac features some notable upgrades over the past iteration. Users who have been waiting to update from an older iMac may have just the reason to do so.
With that being said, the upgrades here are fairly incremental. We didn’t see a major redesign, as many users have been anticipating. Similarly, we’re in the midst of a major architecture transition to Apple Silicon.
MacDailyNews Take: If you don’t need a new iMac right now, wait a bit. Something wicked this way comes.
5 Comments
You can wait but I don’t think an Apple iMac with ARM processor is coming out for at least another year or so. They’ll be putting out ARM Mac Books and Mac Book Pro’s first. Buy accordingly. Personally I think ARM will be great, but in another 2-3 years.
As an Apple owner since my Lisa and I love Apple for decades, I can buy a much faster PC and save over a thousand dollars. Sorry, it is what it is…
Do you mind pointing us to a much faster PC with a 27-inch 5K Retina display, keyboard, and mouse for much less than $799? Does it run MacOS as well as Window? Does it offer a high degree of integration with your other Apple devices? Will it last as long as an iMac? Total cost of ownership is worth something.
Keep in mind that a 2019 iMac CAN be upgraded to 128 GB RAM, like the 2020 iMac and also Turboboosts to 5.0GHz….so the main advantage is the extra 2 cores and the upped GPU. Preliminary stats I have seen show about a 10-15% boost overall on CPU comparing the i9 chips.
Nano textured glass anyone?