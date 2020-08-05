iMac shootout: 2020 27-inch iMac vs. 2019 iMac 5K

Apple on Tuesday announced a major update to its 27-inch iMac. By far the most powerful and capable iMac ever, it features faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics, superfast SSDs across the line with four times the storage capacity, a new nano-texture glass option for the iMac’s Retina 5K display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The 2020 27-inch iMac models feature incrementally updated Intel chips — so no Apple Silicon here. With that being said, there are measurable gains in performance.

Apple says the new 10th-generation Intel processors deliver up to 65% faster performance. Similarly, on the graphics front, the new AMD Radeon Pro options can bring users up to 55% better graphics performance.

Alongside the standard processor and GPU bumps, the 2020 27-inch iMac features some notable upgrades over the past iteration. Users who have been waiting to update from an older iMac may have just the reason to do so.

With that being said, the upgrades here are fairly incremental. We didn’t see a major redesign, as many users have been anticipating. Similarly, we’re in the midst of a major architecture transition to Apple Silicon.