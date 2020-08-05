Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $159, or 0.36%, to $440.25, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $446.55, set on August 3, 2020.
Apple’s 52-week low is $193.82, set on August 07, 2019.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 29,170,006 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,845,990 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 33.39.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.882 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.882T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.611T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.605T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.003T
5. Facebook (FB) – $709.698B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $503.009B
• Walmart (WMT) – $367.630B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $276.751B
• Disney (DIS) – $230.49B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $221.438B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $215.614B
• Intel (INTC) – $208.057B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.841B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $120.667B
• IBM (IBM) – $111.759B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $100.159B
• Sony (SNE) – $97.402B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $46.704B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.90B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.099B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.022B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.696B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.679B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.907B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.714B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $66.142M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: $1.882 trillion.
6 Comments
The short of the century.
Except for maybe TSLA.
Hi Mr Goldman Sux’a** analyst. Continuing with your amazing “100% more wrong than a broken clock” streak?
There are plenty of tech stocks reaching all-time highs every single day. Tech appears to be very fashionable for investors believing they just can’t lose by owning a tech stock. It’s really kind of crazy but I suppose tech is rather important. Only Intel Corp. seems to have sunk their own ship in this time of free-spending investors.
It seems almost like yesterday that the first 1 trillion company was the big question.
At this rate….
The quarterly results were so strong that AAPL has blown MSFT away. I think the latter results will be out this week. It will be interesting how they fair.
AAPL are only 120 BB away. Will they make it before the profit takers come in. I myself am thinking it would be a good time to cash some of the stock to capitalize on when the stock drops.
This is AAPL’s 27th all-time high of the year. It also completes the fourth group of four-day consecutive all-time highs this year. If AAPL is up tomorrow at the close, it will be the first group of consecutive five-day all-time highs this year. Is there a meaningful pattern here? Probably not — it’s just an easy metric for me to track.