Apple TV+ inks straight-to-series order for Robert Downey Jr.-produced detective series

Apple has given a straight-to-series Apple TV+ order to a detective drama that hails from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey production company and Adam Perlman.

Perlman’s credits include writing and executive producing “Billions.” His other credits include writing for “The Good Wife” and “The Newsroom.”

Joe Otterson for Variety:

The Downeys and Amanda Burrell will executive produce on behalf of Team Downey, with Robert also potentially playing a supporting role. Perlman will serve as writer and executive producer. Michael Lista will co-executive produce. The series is based on Lista’s Toronto Life article “The Sting.” It follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.

MacDailyNews Take: Robert Downey Jr. Yet another big name star coming to Apple TV+!

You can read “The Sting” in Toronto Life by Michael Lista right here.

