Bank of America ups Apple target to $470, downgrades stock to ‘neutral’

Bank of America Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan has raised his Apple price target to $470 from $420, but downgraded Apple’s stock from “buy” to “neutral,” citing a new balance to risk and reward as the stock has hit new highs following Apple’s Street-destroying earnings report.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Mohan is now no longer underwater at $470 per share, but has reclassified the stock as neutral versus buy, since he sees the stock as more balanced than it has been previously.

Mohan’s new $470 Apple stock price target assumes single-digit year over year revenue grown, and flat margins from hardware for the fall, including the “iPhone 12.” Like other analysts, Mohan believes that there will be “high-teens” year over year growth in services, and an increase in services margins.

To support a $17 earnings per share, Mohan believes that $6 of that will come from Services with a 40x earnings per share multiple, with the remaining $11 being delivered from hardware at a 20x earnings per share.